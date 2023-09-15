The Grayson County High School and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) partnership for Arts in Healing has continued this year as the school recently unveiled its 2023 project for the program.
This year the class selected a group project, but with an individual twist.
Knowing the hospital wanted to display some bigger pieces, GCHS Art Teacher Beverly Dowell’s mind turned to the popular quilt blocks seen dotting the landscape in recent years. The project also had to be simple enough to complete in just the three-week period allotted for the GCHS junior WIN enrichment class.
Students all wanted to create their own designs, so Dowell and Project Designer Norea Watson, a junior, selected a very limited, cool-toned color palette to unify the look of the finished piece.
The cool tones were selected “because they’re calming and soothing, and, since it’s bigger in size, we wanted that feel for the first piece,” said Dowell.
Dowell had high praise for the students’ work and their approach to it, especially since the project was taken on as an enrichment class, not art. And many of the participants are not art students themselves.
“Knowing this piece was going to be publicly displayed, they really put a lot of care and consideration into their designs,” she said.
A group project, each square was individually painted by a member of the WIN enrichment class. It will soon go on display in OHTLMC as part of the hospital’s Arts in Healing program. Hospital Marketing Specialist Andria McGregor joined students, Dowell, and GCHS Principal Lacy Cox for the unveiling and presentation.
Senior Jordan Grant provided coordination for the overall project and will continue in that role throughout the year.
Upcoming WIN classes will add their own twist to new displays to be added to the original. A warm palette will be used for the next piece, but reflect more fall tones to maintain the calm, cozy feel, Dowell explained.
