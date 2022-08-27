The Dollywood Foundation is pleased to announce it is partnering with Grayson County Schools to provide Grayson County children, birth to five years of age, with engaging, high-quality books, one per month delivered directly to their home, at no cost to families.
Grayson County Schools is incredibly excited about helping young families thrive, especially during these challenging times, by prompting parents to gather children into their laps and read books together. Reading supports early literacy, emotional bonding and opens children to a world of possibilities. Grayson County has close to 1,700 children, birth to age five, eligible to enroll in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The Kentucky Department of Education and Office of Special Education and Early Learning join Dolly Parton to announce the statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program.
“Exposing a child to books and reading is significant to their success in academics and life,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library puts books in the hands of children at a young age, opening the doors to possibilities. At the Kentucky Department of Education, we are excited to be a part of expanding the Imagination Library across Kentucky to reach more children, because all children should have access to books and the doors that they can open.”
The goal of the statewide expansion is to make books available to children ages 0-5 in every zip code in Kentucky. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a voluntary program. Through the Imagination Library, parents of children ages 0-5 can sign up to receive a new book each month at no cost to the parent.
Created in 1995, The Dollywood Foundation launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to inspire a love of reading and learning in children. Dolly wanted to share her life and legacy as an inspiration to all children to “Dream More, Learn More, Care More and Be More.” The Imagination Library has become the preeminent, international early childhood book-gifting program. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books each month to children from birth to age five, free of charge to families, through funding shared by Dolly, the State of Kentucky and local community partnerships.
The goal of the statewide expansion is to inspire a love of reading by making books available to children ages 0-5 in every zip code in Kentucky, regardless of the family’s income. Thanks to funding from Kentucky State Legislators and the Kentucky Department of Education, the Imagination Library is now expanding to all 120 counties in the Bluegrass State.
Enroll now by visiting imaginationlibrary.com/kentucky or contact Barbara Allen, GCHS YSC Coordinator, by phone at 270-287-0127 or by email barbara.allen@grayson.kyschoosl.us.
— Submitted
