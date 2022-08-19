The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in assisting the flood victims of Eastern Kentucky.
Old Dominion Trucking Company will be providing a trailer and transporting items to Hazard, Kentucky, and the trailer will be set up at the Leitchfield Walmart on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect needed items to support the victims of the flooding. K105 will also broadcast the event as officials attempt to stuff the entire 53-foot trailer.
The National Weather Service estimated that, during the five-day period of July 25-July 30, over 14 inches of rain fell in Eastern Kentucky causing “catastrophic flooding with widespread devastating impacts,” according to a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) press release.
As of Aug. 2, 37 deaths had been reported. Entire homes and parts of communities were swept away. There were over 600 helicopter rescues and countless swift water rescues were needed to evacuate people who were trapped by the quickly rising flood waters.
“Many families lost every possession that they had, and we are asking our citizens to help out by providing some basic necessities to help them get back on their feet,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins in a press release. “The Kentucky Sheriff’s Association’s motto is ‘No Sheriff Stands Alone.’ That should be the motto for every Kentucky citizen, ‘No Kentuckian Stands Alone!’ Please join K105, the GCSO, and Old Dominion Trucking Company on Saturday, Aug. 20 in the Walmart parking lot.”
Officials are seeking non-perishable food, hand-operated can openers, water (bottles and gallons), bleach wipes, cleaning supplies, feminine products (tampons, pads, Monistat), personal hygiene items (shampoo, deodorant, body wash), baby items (diapers, wipes, formula), first aid items (band aids, gauze, ibuprofen, Tylenol), batteries, flashlights, and fans (box fans, oscillating fans, small and large fans).
Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks may be made out to “Behind the Badge,” and, Chaffins said, officials will make sure the proper authorities receive 100% of the money.
Additionally, Behind the Badge will match the total donation amount up to $5,000.
