The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) celebrated the grand opening of its new location on Monday morning, April 10.
To commemorate the occasion, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins cut a ribbon outside the new facility, located at 117 South Main St. in Leitchfield, and provided a guided tour for attendees of the event.
“On behalf of our office, we want to thank the magistrates and (Judge Executive Kevin Henderson) for bringing this to fruition before I leave office,” said Chaffins, who feels that the newly remodeled facility carries with it a greater sense of professionalism.
Chaffins said he is excited for the additional space for staff and parking, and noted that, now, all supervisors will have their own offices.
Additionally, he said the GCSO has revamped its evidence room with new software that has every piece of evidence taken in by the department digitally catalogued — a much needed upgrade that will benefit future sheriffs, as well.
“I’m super excited,” Chaffins said.
The remodeled former Leitchfield Police Department also includes the addition of a drive-thru window, which, Chaffins said, “will be huge for our elderly,” and a new meeting/training room.
The GCSO also expressed its appreciation to Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley and the Grayson County Detention Center work crew for saving the county thousands of dollars on the project by assisting with labor.
To pay homage to past sheriffs, the GCSO is seeking memorabilia for a shadowbox display in the office lobby. To contribute, call 270-259-3024.
According to Chaffins, the county intends to sell the previous sheriff’s office, at 44 Public Square in Leitchfield.
