The Grayson County County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that it will be closed next Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6 in order to move into its new location.
Currently located at 44 Public Sq. in Leitchfield, the sheriff’s office (GCSO) is moving down the road to 117 South Main St., which is the former Leitchfield Police Department that was purchased, remodeled, and expanded by the Grayson County Fiscal Court. In addition to expanded parking and a larger facility, the new office has also been equipped with a drive-thru window to allow citizens to pay property taxes, get a vehicle inspected, and pick up collision reports and other forms without leaving their vehicles.
“On behalf of all of our staff at the SO, we would like to thank Judge (Kevin) Henderson and the entire fiscal court for their vision and follow-through with providing a much needed overhaul of our office,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. “With their vision, we have completely transformed our evidence room and evidence tracking system by providing us with a secure building and software that will benefit future elected sheriffs, their deputies, and even our citizens.”
Chaffins said the GCSO will also be closed next Friday, April 7 in observance of Good Friday.
“Although we will having our grand opening on Monday, April 10, we will be open for business,” Chaffins said. “Please note that this will not affect our calls for service, as we provide that 24/7. I apologize in advance if this causes an inconvenience.”
The grand opening of the new GCSO has been set for 11 a.m. on April 10. The GCSO’s office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 270-259-3024.
