The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office took part in Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) training on Monday to learn lifesaving techniques in the case of emergencies.
The training, led by Jack Jones’ Iron Sharpens Iron Training, LLC, provides law enforcement with the tools they need to provide lifesaving care to themselves and others until paramedics arrive.
Among the skills taught were law enforcement officer survival techniques, such as buddy aid and personal aid, and methods of keeping victims of emergency situations alive, such as securing bleeding, clearing air pathways, applying tourniquets, and dressing chest wounds.
“It’s good for law enforcement and the community,” said Jones, who also serves as a critical care paramedic with Grayson County EMS. “These guys are getting lifesaving training.”
Throughout the training, deputies were commanded at random times to practice applying tourniquets on themselves because, as Jones said, “If you don’t save yourself, how are you going to save (victims)?”
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins praised the class and emphasized its importance.
“If my deputies and staff taking this class are in law enforcement long enough, there’s no doubt that this training will one day save someone’s life,” said Chaffins. “In today’s world as a first responder, coming in contact with mass casualty incidents are far too common, but knowing the basics of what to do will help save many of those lives. Jack Jones’ class was informative and well organized. Every person that takes his class will reap the benefits of the lifesaving techniques in which he teaches.”
Iron Sharpens Iron Training provides classes to both law enforcement and the community. For more information, call 270-925-9363 or email isitraining2717@gmail.com.
