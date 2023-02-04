In 2022, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office saw a significant increase in calls for service as compared to 2021 statistics.
In 2021, the GCSO answered approximately 6,500 calls for service. 2022 saw an approximate 20% increase as deputies answered over 7,810 calls for service.
The GCSO attempted to serve over 3,035 court papers with 1,387 of those successfully served, compared to 2,500 and 1,300 respectively in 2021. It opened approximately 231 criminal cases and made over 750 arrests.
Grayson County’s deputies and sheriff removed 30 drunk drivers from roadways and wrote over 1,100 citations. They assisted over 330 stranded motorists and conducted approximately 1,100 extra patrol requests.
The GCSO worked approximately 430 crashes, with many of those being injury collisions, and conducted over 2,800 vehicle inspections. In addition to regular patrol duties, GCSO personnel served approximately 44 warrants on individuals for involuntary hospitalization (Mental Inquest Warrants). Many of those were released within minutes or hours of examination.
Deputies also spent over 400 hours in circuit or district court during this period, and office and patrol staff had nearly 21,000 citizen contacts for 2021.
Although the GCSO does not have a deputy on the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, it is an active member, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
“Our deputies share crucial intel with the detectives that conduct the investigations,” Chaffins said in a news release. “Many of the drug tips, intel reports, and critical information used to make arrests and obtain search warrants has been in cooperation with the GCSO, LPD officers and the GHCNTF. In addition to the 200+ drug arrests that my deputies and K-9 Zeus made in 2022, our GHCNTF Grayson County detective opened over 200 criminal drug cases and arrested over 100 drug dealers for various possession and trafficking offenses including marijuana, meth, fentanyl, illegal pills and other illegal substances. These arrests also resulted in the removal of illegal firearms with many investigations leading to tips in other crimes such as theft, burglary and even murder. Although the battle against drugs is an ongoing battle, there is no doubt that we have disrupted many drug dealers plans to infiltrate our youth and to sell their product in our county. The GCSO will continue to play a lead role in the enforcement against the scourge that illegal drugs have on our community.”
In addition to enforcement duties, the GCSO is tasked with collecting property taxes and operating within a set budget approved by the Grayson County Fiscal Court. In 2022, the GCSO collected over $14 million in property taxes and distributed it to the various entities which were listed on tax bills.
“Once again, our operating budget was over $65,000 under our projected expenditures,” Chaffins said. “Any excess fees returned to us by the Grayson County Fiscal Court will be used to hire additional personnel and purchase much needed equipment and tools to fight crime in our community.
“Grayson County citizens should continue to expect a high level of professional service from your law enforcement leaders, deputies, officers, and troopers. We ask that you continue to give us tips and continue calling in on your drug dealing neighbors and friends to help make our county one of the best in Kentucky.”
In 2023, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to conduct traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations throughout the county. It will be looking for impaired drivers, illegal drugs and unrestrained occupants, and motorists should expect to start seeing these traffic safety checkpoints beginning Feb. 1 through the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.