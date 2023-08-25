The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance with locating a missing juvenile.
On Thursday, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) received a report of a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Kristopher M. Terhune.
Terhune is a white male, approximately 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has short brown hair with hazel eyes and may have a goatee. He was last seen at around 4 a.m. near the 300 block of Shrewsbury Road in Leitchfield and was wearing a black shirt. He may have also been wearing a black backpack.
According to a press release, Terhune may be headed to the Louisville area or may have met up with a person whom he met on social media.
Anyone who has seen Terhune or knows his whereabouts is encouraged to contact local police or the GCSO at 270-259-3024.
