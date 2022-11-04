The November General Election is now officially underway as no-excuse-needed, early in-person voting began this week.
From Thursday through Saturday, the Grayson County Clerk’s Office has offered in-person voting at the Centre on Main (located at 425 South Main St. in Leitchfield) from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., no excuse needed.
For those who wish to vote on Election Day, all of Grayson County’s voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., and the Centre on Main will also serve as a central voting center at which any Grayson County residents may cast their votes.
An ID is required when casting ballots.
The Clerk’s Office published a sample ballot in last weekend’s edition of Grayson County News, and it includes the following information.
Voters will have the option to vote straight Democratic Party or straight Republican Party, but several races contested on this election’s ballot will be non-partisan.
Additionally, all contested races will have spaces for write-in candidates, with the exception of the two proposed Constitutional amendments. All candidates listed below will be in the order they are listed on the election ballot.
All Grayson County voters will have the option of casting ballots for the contested offices of:
- U.S. Senator — Rand Paul (R) or Charles Booker (D)
- U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District — S. Brett Guthrie (R) or Hank Linderman (D)
- Grayson County Sheriff — Norman Chaffins (R) or Johnny Armstrong (I)
- Justice of the Supreme Court, 2nd Supreme Court District — Kelly Thompson, Jr. or Shawn Marie Alcott
- Judge of the Court of Appeals, 2nd Appellate District, 1st Division — Jeff S. Taylor or David J. Clement
Non-contested races open to all Grayson County precincts include the following:
- State Representative, 18th Representative District — Samara Heavrin (R)
- Grayson County Property Valuation Administrator — Ernie Perkins (R)
- Grayson County Judge/Executive — Kevin Henderson (R)
- Grayson County Attorney — Jeremy Logsdon (R)
- Grayson County Clerk — Charlotte Willis (R)
- Grayson County Jailer — Jason Woosley (R)
- Grayson County Coroner — Joe Brad Hudson (R)
- Grayson County Surveyor — Franklin Keith Higdon (R)
- Judge of the Court of Appeals, 2nd Appellate District, 2nd Division — Kelly Mark Easton
- Circuit Judge, 46th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division — Bruce Butler
- Circuit Judge, 46th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division — Kenneth Harold Goff II
- District Judge, 46th Judicial Circuit, 1st Division — Bradley S. Butler
- District Judge, 46th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division — Steven Crebessa
Contested local races that will be limited to select Grayson County precincts will be as follows:
- Leitchfield Mayor — Harold T. Miller or Richard “Rick” Embry
- Leitchfield City Council (Vote for up to six) — James Clayton Miller, Jessica Embry, Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, Angela Gibson, Margie Decker, William “Billy” Dallas, Terri Haycraft, Melissa Gayle Mudd, Marty Higdon, Dennis Fentress, Tyler Dennis, or Jeanna Carnes
- Caneyville Mayor — James P. Embry or Tim E. Dotson
- Caneyville City Commission (Vote for up to four) — Christopher Piercy, Scott L. Majors, Melissa Dotson, Mike Geary, or Deborah Embry
- Board of Education Member, 3rd Educational District — Jairus Zellers or Anna D. Majors
The Clarkson City Commission will be contested as well; however, the four-person commission has only three individuals on the ballot, one of whom, Bob Vincent, recently passed away. The other two candidates are Michael Anderson and Edward Schott.
Non-contested local races that will be limited to select Grayson County precincts will be as follows:
- Clarkson Mayor — Bonnie G. Henderson
- 1st District Magistrate — Ben Hodges (R)
- 1st District Constable — Damon Lasley III (R)
- 2nd District Magistrate — Darin Whitely (R)
- 2nd District Constable — Alvin Dockery (R)
- 3rd District Magistrate — Brenda Huffman (R)
- 3rd District Constable — Brian Jaggers (R)
- 4th District Magistrate — Jason Dennis (R)
- 4th District Constable — Bill Dalton (R)
- 5th District Magistrate — Brian Ashley (R)
- 5th District Constable — Mark H. Stanton (R)
- 6th District Magistrate — Charles Neal Saltsman (R)
- 6th District Constable — Tim L. Saltsman (R)
- Board of Education Member, 5th Educational District — L. Brett Abney
The ballot will also include two proposed amendments to the Kentucky Constitution.
The first proposed amendment asks voters to determine whether they are in favor of amending the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to meet in regular session for 30 legislative days in odd-numbered years, 60 legislative days in even-numbered years, and for no more than 12 additional days during any calendar year if convened by a joint proclamation of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, with no session of the General Assembly to extend beyond Dec. 31; and to provide that any act passed by the General Assembly will become law on July 1 of the year in which it was passed, or 90 days after the passage and signature of the Governor, whichever occurs later, or in cases of emergency when approved by the Governor or when it otherwise becomes law under Section 88 of the Constitution.
The second proposed Constitutional amendment asks voters whether they are in favor of amending the state Constitution by creating a new section that would read, “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
For more information about the Kentucky General Election, visit the state’s online voter information portal at govoteky.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.