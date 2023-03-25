Geneva “Toots” Crain Saltsman, age 86, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at her home.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1937 in Hart County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Funston and Alma Logsdon Crain.
She is survived by her children, Robba Saltsmand and Gerard Saltsman, both of Caneyville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Saltsman.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Anneta United Baptist Church. Burial was in the Anneta United Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until 1:30 p.m., at which time we moved to Anneta United Baptist Church for funeral services.
