Genevieve H. McKinley, of Leitchfield, formerly of Campbellsville, daughter of the late William Lewis Hansford and Ruby Garrison Hansford, was born April 25, 1928 in Casey County, Kentucky. She died at 12:19 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in Leitchfield.
Age: 94
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Woodlawn Christian Church, but had most recently been attending Leitchfield United Methodist Church.
Genevieve was a retired retail sales employee.
She united in marriage to George M. McKinley, Sr. and he preceded her in death Sept. 12, 1999.
Genevieve loved children and Christmas. She was a very resilient person and generous giver, having raised her two sons as a single mom for several years. Her sons said she was an expert with making do with what she had and could stretch a dollar farther than anyone they knew.
Genevieve is survived by two sons, Jim McKinley and wife Belinda, of Leitchfield, and Marshall McKinley and wife Mary Jean, of Mt. Washington; one step-son, George M. McKinley, Jr. and wife, Connie, of Illinois; eight grandchildren, Teresa Parsons and husband Rick, Becky McKinley and wife Renotta, Ben McKinley and wife Aura, Jamie McKinley, Sarah Thurman and husband Matt, Michael Janton and wife Celena, James McKinley and wife Stephanie, and Mashea Edwards and husband Brian; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one great-great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Shirley Holt, of Coxs Creek, and Faye Carol Close and husband Russell, of Tuscon, Arizona; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters, Kenneth Hansford, Russell Hansford, Rufus Hansford, Bobbie Jean Glasscock, Geraldine Henshaw and Ida Belle Collins.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Minister Fella Wilson
Burial: Brookside Cemetery
TO GIDEON BIBLES OR HOSPARUS HEALTH OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY
AND MAY BE MADE AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME
EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY REQUESTED TO BE DONATIONS
