WellCare of Kentucky hosted its third annual Community Health Champions Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Gheens Foundation Lodge in Louisville.
Linda Gentry, of the Grayson County Alliance, received the award for Region 3.
The Community Health Champions Awards honor individuals and organizations throughout the Commonwealth that play a pivotal role in removing barriers, improving outcomes, and supporting community well-being.
A teacher and administrator in both public and private schools for 43 years, Gentry has poured her energy and commitment into countless Grayson County families. She’s been an active member of a service organization that helps families with major medical needs; she’s worked with advocates who support children going through the court process; and she spearheaded a program to provide free income tax filing and recruited volunteers to support the effort.
“I am so thrilled that we were able to honor her in this nomination for all the work she does for us and other programs,” said Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress.
This year, 10 winners were selected from 146 nominations. Those honored represent the eight Kentucky Medicaid regions and one statewide winner. WellCare awarded a $3,000 grant to the regional winners and a $5,000 grant to the statewide winner.
“I see our Community Health Champions as examples of the best of Kentucky,” said Corey Ewing, WellCare of Kentucky’s President and CEO. “Each of these individuals has worked to ensure that Kentuckians are physically, emotionally, and mentally healthy — and they did it in deeply personal ways, giving their time, talent, and heart in the process.”
