George Martin Busch Jr., age 81, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at his residence. He was born on Jan. 14, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late George Martin, Sr. and Katherine Lucille Patterson Busch. He was married to Alice Juanita Mattingly Busch for 57 years.
George was a member of American Legion Post #81 in Leitchfield. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Crisis. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Left to honor George’s memory are his wife, Alice Busch; one daughter, Catherine Busch (Terry Kidd); one son, David Busch (Christina); four grandchildren, Heather, Ryan, Allyson, and Aren; and one great-grandchild, Lennin.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel.
