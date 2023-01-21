George Martin Freeman, age 83, of Caneyville, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at his residence. He was born on Sept. 30, 1939, in Ishpeming, Michigan, the son of the late George Edwin and Elma Mackey Freeman.
George was of the Lutheran faith and attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Negaunee, Michigan before moving to Caneyville. He was a loving husband and father. In his free time he enjoyed fixing things as he was a mechanic by trade for the U.S. Army. George was also proud of his heritage. He often spoke of his grandparents who immigrated from Finland. He was raised in a Finnish community and was very proud of that.
Left to honor George’s memory, are his wife of 60 years, Alice Lee Freeman; two children, Daniel Freeman and Anita Freeman; two grandchildren, Zachary and Andrew Freeman; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Rowan Freeman.
Aside from his parents, George was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Martin Freeman, and a sister, Joanne McCoy.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Freeman. Share your messages of condolence with the family of George Martin Freeman and sign his virtual guestbook by visiting www.caneyvillememorial.com.
