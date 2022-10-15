George Milligane Huff III, age 17, of Millwood, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in Millwood, Kentucky.
He was born on Jan. 5, 2005 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of George Milligane Huff II and Latosha Scott Huff.
He is survived by his parents.
Funeral services were at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Roy Smith officiating. Cremation followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Monday until time of services.
