Georgie May Williams, age 74, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1947 in Ohio County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Sam Cannon and Mary Lois Decker Brown.
She was married to her husband, Fairley Williams, for over 55 years.
She is survived by her husband, Fairley Williams, and two daughters, Georgina Williams and Jodie Haynes (Scott), both of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at the Broadway Missionary Baptist Church in Leitchfield. Bros. Hank Gibson and Jeff Burden will be officiating. Burial will be in the Broadway Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Broadway Missionary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
