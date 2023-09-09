Gerald Hardin Foreman, age 56, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1966 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of Eva Salmon Foreman and the late Emmitt Foreman.
He is survived by his children, Jessica (Brandon) Rusher, Latisha Foreman, Crystal (Jess) Stevens, and Kenzie Sowders; and his mother, Eva Foreman.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Sunday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.