Gerald “Jerry” Lee Schlosser, 77, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was the son of the late Charles and Edna Schlosser. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gail Worley Schlosser; his daughter, Julie (Bob) Coy; and his son, Brad (Amy) Schlosser.
Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home in Leitchfield beginning Tuesday Aug. 30 from 2-8, Wednesday 1-8, and Thursday 8-11 a.m. with services following. There was an opportunity for friends to share memories on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
