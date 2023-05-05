Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Behavioral Health Unit, specifically for geriatric patients, on Tuesday, May 9 at 2 p.m.
The 12-bed inpatient unit is the only one in the region to focus on the mental health needs of older adult patients.
“This specially designed space fills a patient care gap for seniors that existed in our communities,” said Ashley Herrington, CEO of Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. “It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to meet the needs of those we serve.”
The inpatient geriatric behavioral health program will provide cognitive, emotional, and behavioral care for various psychiatric illnesses, including depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and thought disorders. This locked unit is designed for short-term stays, with the goal of returning patients to their homes. It serves individuals from private residences, assisted living centers, and nursing homes.
“Every room and hallway is equipped to ensure that patients and their loved ones have an excellent experience and receive the highest quality care in the safest environment, “said Adam Smith, M.D., medical director of the Geropsychiatric Inpatient program.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 2 p.m., followed by refreshments and public tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.