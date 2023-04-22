Gilbert Reed Lambert, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
He was born on March 16, 1943, in Grayson County, Kentucky to the late Randall and Audrey (Edwards) Lambert. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sondra Jo Lambert and two sisters.
Gilbert retired from CSX Railroad after 30 years, previously worked for Brown & Williamson and was a 50 year member of Masonic Lodge #850. In his free time, Gilbert enjoyed landscaping and gardening,
hunting and fishing.
Gilbert is survived by his loving sons, Brent (Wendy) Lambert, Bradley Lambert and Brandon Lambert,; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four sisters; four brothers; numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family whom will miss him very much.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions — Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 24, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Layman Memorial Gardens in Millwood, Kentucky.
Newcomer — S.W. Louisville Chapel (502-935-0056) is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.