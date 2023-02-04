Gladys May Boaz, “Cookie,” age 81, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 18, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late JH and Gladys Hatfield Walls.
She is survived by her children, James A. Boaz, Cheri Rodgers (Steve), Michael Boaz (Nicole), and James “Butch” Boaz.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald Lee Boaz, and her daughter, Lisa Boaz Hollon.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Pastor Bridget Hutchinson will be officiating. Burial, to be reunited with her husband, Donald Boaz, will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. EST, 11:30 a.m. CST.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.
