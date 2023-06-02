Former Grayson County standout Beth Glasscock is set to be inducted into the Kentucky Prep Softball Hall of Fame.
A 2005 graduate of Grayson County High School, Glasscock is set to become a member of the Kentucky Prep Softball Hall of Fame after an exceptional career.
Glasscock was named the 2005 AAA Player of the Year. She was a two-time First Team All-State selection. The Grayson County standout was named All-Region four times and finished runner-up for the 2005 Kentucky Miss Softball Award.
Glasscock was inducted into the second class of the Grayson County High School Hall of Fame in 2016.
Today, Glasscock remains among the state’s top all-time high school softball players. All-time, Glasscock is 13th in hits, 11th in doubles and 18th in RBIs among Kentucky high school softball players.
After high school, Glasscock excelled for the Jacksonville State University softball program. She was an All-Conference selection during her freshman season at Jacksonville State University.
Glasscock is slated to be inducted into the 2023 Kentucky Prep Softball Hall of Fame Class during the East-West All-Star Weekend at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg June 16-18.
