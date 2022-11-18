Senior Colton Glenn led Grayson County’s offensive attack during the 2022 boys high school soccer season, scoring seven goals and distributing five assists for the Cougars.
Glenn led the Cougars in scoring during his senior campaign. He finished tied for Grayson County’s team lead in assists.
Grayson County, under the direction of Coach Ethan Saltsman, scored 35 goals in 23 games during the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season. The Cougars recorded 27 assists in nearly two dozen games.
Following Glenn in scoring for the Cougars, Will Johnston netted six goals.
Sharing the team lead with Glenn in a key offensive category for the Cougars, Johnston supplied five assists.
Behind Johnston in scoring, Aidan Lee added five goals for the Cougars.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane led Grayson County defensively. Kane, a senior, recorded 186 saves and one shutout while allowing 78 goals.
Grayson County finished as the 11th District runner-up in the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season. After falling to Muhlenberg County in the opening round of the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2022 season 5-17-1.
The Cougars will look to show improvement early in the 2022 boys high school soccer season.
