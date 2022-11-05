Gloria “Kay” Thornberry, age 71, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at her home in Falls of Rough, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ivory and Edith Eskridge Ford.
She is survived by her husband of 54-and-a-half years, James Cecil Thornberry; one son, Jamie Thornberry, of Falls of Rough; and one daughter, Stephanie Staples (Aaron Thompson), of Falls of Rough.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Reed Young officiating. Burial was in the Lone Star Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
