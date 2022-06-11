The Grayson County High School boys’ soccer team is scheduled to hold its annual golf scramble at Lafayette Golf Course on Saturday, June 18.
The sign-in time for the scramble is 8:30 a.m. with the start time set for 9 a.m..
The fee for the scramble is $240 per foursome. Lunch will be included.
The scramble will include mulligans as well as longest drive, closest to the pin, and hole in one contests.
All proceeds from the upcoming golf scramble will benefit the Grayson County High School boys’ soccer team.
