Leitchfield native Kylee Gorby is in her third season as the head coach of the Spalding University women’s basketball team.
Gorby guided the Golden Eagles to a 9-17 record in the 2021-22 women’s college basketball season, her second campaign.
In her first season, which was limited due to COVID, Gorby guided Spalding to a 3-4 record.
Prior to taking the helm at Spalding, Gorby served as an assistant coach at Georgetown College where she helped guide the Tigers to a 22-11 record and an appearance in the NAIA Division I National Tournament in 2019. While at Georgetown, Gorby assisted Head Coach James Jackson in recruiting, creating and implementing scouting reports, individual workouts, mental training activities and fundraising.
As a player, Gorby was a four-year letter-winner at Asbury University in Wilmore. Gorby helped to lead Asbury to its first NAIA National Tournament appearance during the 2014-15 season, as well as a return trip in the 2015-16 campaign. A 5-9 guard, Gorby also helped guide Asbury to back-to-back KIAC tournament titles in 2015 and 2016. For her career, Gorby scored 1,197 points, pulled down 452 rebounds and dished out 410 assists, earning First Team All-KIAC and NAIA All-Tournament team honors as a senior.
Gorby is a graduate of Asbury University where she earned a B.A. in Media Communications. Prior to attending Asbury University, Gorby graduated from Grayson County High School.
