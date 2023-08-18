As Kylee Gorby was starring in basketball and softball as she made her way into Grayson County High School and then throughout her career, she was learning about more than just competing in her sports.
She was learning about what an impact coaches can have on their players.
To this day, the 2012 GCHS graduate still has a letter that her middle school coach, Josh Belcher, wrote to her once her career there ended.
She said her “love for basketball began at a young age, but really began to unfold during my time at GCMS under Coach Josh Belcher.”
“He helped me discover the player that I knew I could be,” added Gorby, who also played tennis and ran cross country in high school. “His belief in me propelled me forward into both my high school and collegiate career. In high school, I found the joy in playing up-tempo basketball and have carried that over into my coaching career.”
Her college coaching career is now at Midway University in Midway, Kentucky after she was named earlier this month as the school’s new women’s head basketball coach following a three-year stint as head coach at Spalding University in Louisville.
Gorby, who grew up in Leitchfield, began her basketball playing career as an eighth-grader and ended up as 1,000-point scorer at GCHS, said the proximity to her college home of Asbury University played a role in leaving Spalding for Midway.
She played basketball and softball at Asbury — about 20 miles from Midway.
“I was fortunate to be a part of two conference championships as a player and stayed on staff as an assistant after graduating,” Gorby said. “I’ve always had a high level of respect for the teams that Midway University has produced. Having had the unique experience of competing in the River States Conference as a player and as an assistant coach, I know firsthand its rich history and high level of competition. Simply put, this area and this conference feels like home.”
Gorby replaces Chris Minner, who resigned to take the head coaching job at NAIA Texas A&M Texarkana.
She takes over a Midway program that went 23-9 last season and has won 49 games over the last two seasons.
“The expectation is to return to the national tournament,” Gorby said.
Midway has reached the last two NAIA national tournaments.
“Off the court, it is our responsibility to help develop and prepare strong young women to better the world around them,” she said.
Daniel Prevett, Midway University’s Vice President of Athletics, said when a coaching opening came up he knew Gorby would be an ideal fit.
“The opportunity to add a young, talented coach like Kylee to our coaching staff was one we couldn’t pass up,” Prevett said in a school news release. “My familiarity with Coach Gorby from my time at Asbury and seeing how hard of a worker she was certainly helped in making this decision to bring her in as the next leader of our women’s basketball program.”
She hopes to see her Lady Eagles play at a quick pace on both ends of the floor.
“We plan to play fast on both the offensive and defensive end,” Gorby said. “Our coaching staff plans to put an emphasis on ‘making a basketball play’ rather than ‘running a play.’ The current roster has thrived playing a fast-paced style of play.
“Offensively, we want to run on makes and misses and utilize advantages to try to score early,” she added. “Defensively, we want to apply consistent pressure. This requires a commitment to the system and dedication to being in top-tier shape.”
Prior to taking over at Spalding, Gorby spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Georgetown College from 2017-2020 and helped the Tigers to 44 victories and a berth in the NAIA Division I National Tournament during the 2018-19 season.
She was an assistant at Asbury in 2016-17.
Gorby said part of being a coach — the biggest part — is mentoring her players and building them for life after the games end.
“Coaching is greater than basketball for me,” she said. “It is also a ministry and an opportunity to assist others in achieving personal greatness. I take joy in watching empowered young women walk across the stage with a degree in hand knowing they are equipped to tackle any challenge.
“At the end of the day, I want my players to know they are loved and that they have someone in their corner for life.”
