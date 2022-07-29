Grayson County High School graduate Grace Gorby has been named to the NCCAA Scholar-Athlete Team.
A leading player for the Asbury University women’s tennis team, Gorby was also honored as an NCCAA All-American earlier in the year.
In addition to Gorby, Paulette Black, Luciana Iriate Moreira, Giovanna Kelm and Allie Sutton represented Asbury University on the NCCAA Scholar-Athlete Team.
Gorby finished 11-0 in the 2022 women’s college tennis regular season. She secured wins in all of her doubles and singles matches.
Gorby won 12 matches during the 2021 women’s college tennis season, registering six wins each in singles play and doubles play. She played primarily No. 1 doubles and No. 4 singles in 2021.
During the 2020 women’s college tennis season, Gorby collected singles wins in her first-round matches at the ITA Regionals
“Grace has shown poise throughout her entire career at Asbury,” Asbury University Tennis Coach Jarred Miller said. “She has a gentle spirit off the court and has chosen to be a leader for our younger players this year. She is an absolute competitor on the court, going after every point regardless of the team score and always gives her best every day.”
Prior to helping to lead Asbury University, Gorby starred at Grayson County High School, excelling on the court and in the classroom.
