Grace Marie Miller, age 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Springview Nursing and Rehab Center in Leitchfield. She was born April 6, 1943, in Caneyville the daughter of the late Frank, Sr. and Bertha Embry Crain.
Grace was a member of Free Union “Old Decker” General Baptist Church. Her life’s joy was playing the guitar and singing, as well as spending time with her family which she adored.
Left to honor Grace’s memory are her children, Stevie Miller, Aaron Miller (Trina), Amy Green (Rob) and Robin Logsdon (Russell); 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Tony and Junie Craine.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Estil C. Miller; two brothers, Randall and F.C. Craine; and one sister, Myrl Woosley.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Wilson Home Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Miller.
