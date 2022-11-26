Central Kentucky Community Foundation held its Granted awards on Tuesday, Nov. 15, awarding $56,146 to 12 nonprofit organizations from six counties. This is the second year for this competitive grant program that offers funding opportunities to meet the ever-changing needs in the region.
“This is the week each year when we celebrate and bring a little attention to the work we do in our communities,” said Davette B. Swiney, President and CEO of Central Kentucky Community Foundation. “We strive to enhance our communities by connecting ideas and resources, people and programs, and, ultimately, one generation to the next, weaving the continual thread of giving and good to make a place we all love to live.”
26 nonprofits submitted applications for programs in three categories: capacity building, capital improvement and programming.
Two grants were awarded for capacity building. Bethany Haven, Nelson County, was granted funding for technology updates, and Warm Blessings, Hardin County, received funding to develop a formal volunteer program.
Five nonprofits received awards for capital improvements. The Lincoln Museum, LaRue County, received a grant to upgrade the lighting system in the museum; Project L.E.A.R.N., Hardin County, earned funding to update its learning kitchen; Hope Academy for Kids., Hardin County, received funding to update its literacy area; Grayson County Alliance received a grant for a mobile workstation to better serve its clients; and Springhaven Domestic Violence Program received funding for a server upgrade.
“Through our literacy program, Hope Academy for Kids (formerly known as Mission Hope for Kids), focuses on fostering a love for reading,” said Nelle Thomas, Executive Director of Hope Academy for Kids. “Receiving a grant from CKCF means so much to us because it will help us create a modern learning space that is safe and welcoming. With the purchase of updated furniture that is safe, practical, adjustable, and sturdy we can maximize our learning space for our students.”
Programming grants for five nonprofits expand their efforts in areas that are core to their mission. Helping Hand of Hope, Hardin County, received funding for a Gas to Work program; Good Samaritan Center, Breckinridge County, was awarded a grant for a food program to help offset increased food costs; Grayson County Ministerial Association received a grant to provide financial coaching assistance to its clients; the Community Health Clinic received a grant to purchase a dental X-ray sensor; and Breckinridge County United received a grant to start an Emerging Entrepreneurs Experience program.
“We want our young people to feel empowered to create their own opportunities here at home,” said Meredith Dubree, Executive Director at Breckinridge County United. “We hope this program will give us a platform to connect them with the resources and mentorship that will enable them to be successful entrepreneurs in the future. Only in retaining and developing our young talent will we maintain a healthy economic future for Breckinridge County. This investment will allow us to jump start this new program.”
This announcement coincided with other CKCF events held to celebrate Community Foundation Week from Nov. 14-18. This week highlights the work community foundations do connecting donors with what they care most about and improving the quality of life in the region. Through this, CKCF granted close to $1 million last year to area nonprofits and almost $350,000 in scholarships.
“Although this is just one piece of our work, grantmaking is one of the most well-known facets of a community foundation,” said Swiney. “So, it is fitting and meaningful to make these grant awards part of our community foundation week celebration.”
