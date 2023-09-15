Winning convincingly, Grayson County blanked Butler County 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Grayson County won 25-8, 25-14, 25-7.
Karla Childress (3 digs), Merri Bratcher (3 kills, 2 blocks), Layla Escue (6 kills, 2 blocks), Abigail Ray (5 digs), Riley Penner (10 kills, 4 digs, 1 service ace), Annslee Shartzer (1 dig, 1 service ace), Averi Decker (25 assists, 6 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Penner (6 kills, 2 digs, 6 service aces), Alyssa Findley (1 kill, 1 block, 4 service aces) and Allison Masden (4 digs, 5 service aces) each made an impact for Grayson County in its district win.
Miley Franzell (2 kills), Evana Martin (1 kill, 4 digs), Taylor Leach (3 digs), Kinsley York (3 assists, 2 digs), Isabella-Marie Kelley (3 digs), Madison Jones (3 assists, 1 dig, 1 service ace), Lily Glass (4 kills, 5 digs, 2 service aces), Samantha Johnson (2 assists, 10 digs, 1 service ace), Megan Clark (1 kill, 2 digs) and Elivia Heard (1 dig) each contributed for Butler County in the district match.
Both Grayson County and Butler County will compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament in October.
