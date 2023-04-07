Grayson County High School and Grayson County Middle School archery teams competed in the Kentucky NASP State Tournament in March.
GCHS compiled a score of 3,289 and finished 32nd out of 149 teams.
GCMS compiled a score of 2,950 and finished 116th out of 126 teams.
The individual results for the Grayson County archers follow.
High School Boys: 13. Nicolas Mudd, 291; 42. Jarek Whitworth, 287; 249. Alex Skaggs, 277; 326. Paul Overton, 274; 347. Wyatt Clemons, 273; 366. Jacob Huff, 273; 440. Ethan Crawford, 271; 448. Aiden Day, 271; 632. Landon Johnson, 265; 824. Sage Overton, 259; 916. Tanner Dennis, 256.
High School Girls: 44. Kyra Grant, 284; 325. Jaycie Teale, 272; 587. Eva Pierce, 265; 1,016. Adasyn Cain, 251; 1,032. Katie Morgan, 250; 1,131. Addy Porter, 245; 1,272. Makenzie Blair, 237; 1,310. Gracie Mudd, 233.
Middle School Boys: 113. Jack Bratcher, 273; 143. Trey Cook, 271; 734. Dax Lasley, 248; 939. Griffin Jaggers, 241; 945. Jaxson Heavrin, 241; 1,003. Cooper Justis, 238; 1,244. Ben Decker, 225; 1,264. Ethan House, 223; 1,356. Noah Gibson, 217; 1,437. Anthony Smith, 208; 1,466. Sam Decker, 202; 1,506. Noah Hughes, 194; 1,507. Isaac Fulkerson, 194; 1,536. Hunter Blair, 186.
Middle School Girls: 365. Madison Overton, 257; 392. Karman Parks, 255; 694. Dani Hayes, 243; 928. Jana Dickerson, 230; 951. Payten Lindsey, 228; 1,145. Katelynn Clark, 208; 1,164. Julia McCubbins, 206.
