The Grayson County bass fishing team held the Wehr Invitational on Rough River Saturday, Aug. 5.
Rough River presented a challenge for the Grayson County anglers throughout the annual tournament, which saw the team of Owen Meredith and Canon O’Neal finish first.
Behind the first-place duo in the Wehr Invitational, Jackson Polston and Wyatt Robinson teamed up to finish second, and Jaron Nudget and Jeremiah Newton placed third in the Wehr Invitational.
Taking the top individual honor, Robinson won the big fish award with a catch of 4.13 pounds.
