The Grayson County bass fishing team’s points standings have been updated after its fourth week of competition.
The Cougars’ points standings are as follows: 1. Canon O’Neal, Owen Meredith-325; 2. Hunter Williams, Ian Meredith-305; 3. River Blanton, Braeden Sadler-300; 4. Jackson Weedman, Isaiah Cooley-295; 5. Noah Dennis, Maddox Powell-265; 6. Jackson Polston, Kamden Sanders-255; 7. Karter Willoughby, Mason Salmon-250; 8. Lake Hatfield, Wyatt Robinson-245.
Grayson County competes in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Region 1. In addition to Grayson County, Region 1 includes Allen County-Scottsville, Apollo, Breckinridge County, Butler County, Calloway County, Christian County, Dawson Springs, Edmonson County, Franklin-Simpson, Graves County, Greenwood, Hancock County, Henderson County, Hopkinsville, Livingston Central, Logan County, Marshall County, McCracken County, Meade County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, South Warren, Trigg County, Trinity (Whitesville), Union County and Warren East.
The Grayson County bass fishing team will compete in its 2023 season in the spring.
