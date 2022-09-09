Continuing to win on the road, Grayson County blanked Muhlenberg County 3-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Non-district rivals, Grayson County and Muhlenberg County met for the first time in the 2022 high school volleyball season.
Grayson County won 25-10, 25-13, 25-13 in the non-district high school volleyball match.
Lillie Payne (7 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs, 4 service aces), Abigail Ray (1 kill), Allie Dotson (10 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Penner (1 kill, 11 digs, 3 service aces), Allison Masden (2 assists, 14 digs), Emily Butler (1 kill, 5 blocks, 25 assists, 5 digs) and Riley Penner (10 kills, 1 block, 10 digs, 1 service ace) each delivered for Grayson County in the non-district match.
Megan McLean (3 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs), Maddy Pate (7 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 1 service ace), Abby Phelps (2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Abby Harris (4 digs), Lexi DeArmond (1 kill, 1 block, 10 assists, 7 digs), Tinley Gettings (2 kills, 3 digs), Marlee Laycock (1 assist, 10 digs), Bentley Hardison (1 block, 1 dig), Mallory Oldham (4 digs, 1 service ace) and Allyson Fleming (1 assist, 1 service ace) each produced for Muhlenberg County in the contest.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Muhlenberg County for another non-district match on Thursday, Sept. 22.
