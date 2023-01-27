Grayson County defeated visiting Whitesville Trinity 44-38 in a 12th District girls basketball game on Friday, Jan. 20.
Determined Grayson County posted its third straight win.
Grayson County shot 29.8% (14-of-37) from the field, connected on two of 16 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 46.7% (14-of-30) from the free throw line in its winning effort.
Excelling inside, Grayson County pulled down 34 rebounds.
Sydney Perkins scored 19 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Perkins continues to lead Grayson County in scoring as a junior.
Accompanying Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs scored 11 points.
Contributing offensively, Isabel Blanton (five points), Ella Narvaez (four points), Sutten VanMeter (four points) and Breigh Jones (one point) provided Grayson County’s additional scoring.
Narvaez paced Grayson County inside, securing 12 rebounds.
Grayson County is slated to visit Whitesville Trinity for a late-season 12th District girls’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10.
Longtime rivals, Grayson County and Whitesville Trinity will each compete in the 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament in late February.
