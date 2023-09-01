Grayson County claimed two wins in the Apollo Summer Slam, defeating Paducah Tilghman and Owensboro.
A member of the 12th District, Grayson County suffered losses to Central Hardin, Daviess County, Allen County-Scottsville and North Hardin during the Apollo Summer Slam, which was held at the Owensboro Convention Center Friday, Aug. 18-Saturday, Aug. 19.
Under the direction of Coach Kelli Harris, Grayson County is scheduled to compete in the SOKY Slam at Allen County-Scottsville High School on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Grayson County’s results from the Apollo Summer Slam follow.
Friday, Aug. 18Grayson County 2, Paducah Tilghman 1 (25-10, 23-25, 15-6)
Central Hardin 2, Grayson County 0 (25-13, 25-19)
Saturday, Aug. 19
Grayson County 2, Owensboro 0 (25-13, 25-18)
North Hardin 2, Grayson County 0 (25-21, 25-15)
Allen County-Scottsville 2, Grayson County 0 (25-21, 25-15)
Daviess County 2, Grayson County 1 (25-20, 18-25, 15-10)
