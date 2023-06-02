Grayson County celebrated the nation’s fallen heroes this past weekend with multiple events commemorating Memorial Day.
On Saturday, the county hosted its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony, which kicked off at 10 a.m. with the processional of family members’ carrying placards depicting the names of Grayson County’s fallen service men and women.
The procession marched from Leitchfield Fire Station 2 down South Main Street to the Centre on Main.
Those who walked in the procession then entered the Centre on Main for the formal ceremony to begin. Following a performance of the National Anthem by Heidi Baldwin and an invocation, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson welcomed attendees to this year’s event.
After a performance of “American Song” by the Wilkey Elementary School choir, Henderson recognized this year’s platform guests: Korean War Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Harlin Hayes; Vietnam Army veteran and Bronze Star Infantry Badge recipient Leon Hill; Navy Nuclear Machinist Heather Mudd Platter; and Army veteran and Bronze Star Combat Infantry Badge recipient Greg Portman.
Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller then read the roll call of Grayson County veterans who passed away between May 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023.
The Grayson County High School Orchestra followed Miller with a rendition of “Patriotic Medley,” before Grayson County Tourism Director Tiffany Decker introduced this year’s guest speaker, Roger Lush, a 1980 graduate of GCHS and retired Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (First Sergeant) of the Army.
Lush shared his personal experience of witnessing a fellow service member give “the ultimate sacrifice,” and how it affects him to this day.
He said that a service person saying goodbye “is not a regular goodbye,” as they are never guaranteed their safety heading into combat. He also discussed the guilt and uncertainty surviving service men and women feel after witnessing the loss of a comrade.
That pain is echoed, as the loss of a service men and women affects not only their loved ones, but also their community and fellow service people.
According to Lush, Memorial Day is not just about the past, but the present and future, as well as a call to action to remember those who are no longer with us and to thank and support those still serving.
“Let us live lives worthy of their sacrifice,” he said. “May we always remember those who gave their all...”
Lush said all the monuments, awards, and recognition cannot fill the hole left by their absence or shield their loved ones from the ripples of grief affecting them, which is why Memorial Day is an important reminder to show appreciation for them.
“We don’t know them all, but we owe them all,” he said.
Saturday’s event closed with a performance of “Taps” by GCHS musicians.
Continuing the theme of the weekend, American Legion Post 81 held its annual Memorial Day program on Monday morning.
Post Commander Mike Kipper opened the program and said, “This is what it’s all about: honoring the people who fought and died and made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us.”
After the ceremonies, local Boy Scouts led the POW/MIA program, an annual tradition in which they set a table in recognition of the absence of those service men and women who are prisoners of war or missing in action.
This was followed by the guest speaker, state Sen. Steve Meredith, R-Kentucky, who said, “I do this in memory of my father, who was a veteran.”
Meredith said his father served in the military during World War II and was discharged in 1945, after which his love the Army and his country “never waivered.”
He also said that Americans owe the country’s casualties of combat a debt “we can never repay,” but there are actions that must be taken to ensure their sacrifices were not in vain.
While the roots of Memorial Day date back to the Civil War, Meredith said, “Today’s Civil War is the left and the right.”
He said the nation “is in danger,” and the dwindling attendance at events such as the American Legion’s Memorial Day program shows Americans take their freedoms for granted.
“Our country as we knew it is not the country we know today,” Meredith said. “Freedom’s not free.”
He said there is a price associated with freedom, and that is to “be the best person we can possibly be,” not a burden on society.
Meredith said we ask people to be leaders who influence the behavior of those around them, and, to ensure the nation does not become complacent, its citizens must love America, teach their children the history of the nation, and return to God.
“(These are) very perilous times for America right now,” he said, adding that if the nation is destroyed, it will be because of “complacency.”
