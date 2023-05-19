Grayson County competed in the Lincoln Trail Heartland Conference Meet at Thomas Nelson High School on Tuesday, May 9.
Several Grayson County athletes excelled during the Thomas Nelson High School-hosted track and field meet.
Grayson County individual results and the team rankings from the Lincoln Trail Heartland Conference Meet follow.
Girls’ 100 Meter Dash: 12th — Jennifer Cruz-Gil, 18th — Kaylee Jessie.
Girls’ 200 Meter Dash: 18th — Kaylee Jessie, 20th — Cheyanne Baker.
Girls’ 400 Meter Dash: 15th — Cheyanne Baker.
Girls’ 800 Meter Run: 11th — Gracie Portman, 14th — Lexie Jo Logsdon.
Girls’ 100 Meter Hurdles: 7th — Presley Jackson.
Girls’ 300 Meter Hurdles: 7th — Alexis Henderson.
Girls’ 4x100 Meter Relay: 7th — Grayson County.
Girls’ 4x200 Meter Relay: 11th — Grayson County.
Girls’ 4x800 Meter Relay: 7th — Grayson County.
Girls’ High Jump: 11th — Chloee Darst.
Girls’ Long Jump: 8th — Kaylee Jessie, 12th — Rebecca DePoyster.
Girls’ Triple Jump: 5th — Kaylee Jessie.
Girls’ Pole Vault: 2nd — Amelia Hayes, 7th — Presley Jackson.
Girls’ Discus: 8th — Emilee Hall, 10th — Raylee Shepherd.
Girls’ Shot Put: 10th — Raylee Shepherd, 14th -Georgia Keown.
Boys’ 100 Meter Dash: 13th — Hayden Bradley.
Boys’ 200 Meter Dash: 14th — Hayden Bradley, 20th — Alexander Whitaker.
Boys’ 400 Meter Dash: 19th — Tyler Portman, 22nd — Landon Lowrey.
Boys’ 800 Meter Run: 2nd — Jackson Crume, 9th — Jake Rogers, 19th — Luke Cann.
Boys’ 1,600 Meter Run: 4th — Houston Brooks, 12th — Luke Cann.
Boys’ 3,200 Meter Run: 5th — Houston Brooks.
Boys’ 110 Meter Hurdles: 11th — Dylan Gibson, 12th — Brett Butler.
Boys’ 4x100 Meter Relay: 11th — Grayson County.
Boys’ 4x200 Meter Relay: 10th — Grayson County.
Boys’ 4x400 Meter Relay: 8th — Grayson County.
Boys’ 4x800 Meter Relay: 6th — Grayson County.
Boys’ High Jump: 9th — Lane Beasley, 12th — Dylan Gibson.
Boys’ Long Jump: 11th — Raul Romero, 14th — Hayden Bradley.
Boys’ Triple Jump: 8th — Ryan Higdon, 11th — Raul Romero.
Boys’ Pole Vault: 5th — Zach Pierce, 6th — Dylan Gibson.
Boys’ Discus: 17th — Jake Rogers, 21st — Jimmy Lear.
Boys’ Shot Put: 19th — Lane Beasley, 22nd — Jake Rogers.
Girls’ Team Rankings: 1. Central Hardin, 2. Elizabethtown, 3. North Hardin, 4. Nelson County, 5. LaRue County, 6. Bardstown, 7. Meade County, 8. Bethlehem, 9. Breckinridge County, 10. Bullitt Central, 11. Grayson County, 12. John Hardin, 13. Thomas Nelson.
Boys’ Team Rankings: 1. North Hardin, 2. Central Hardin, 3. Bardstown, 4. Elizabethtown, 5. Meade County, 6. Bethlehem, 7(tie). LaRue County, 7(tie). Thomas Nelson, 9. Grayson County, 10. John Hardin, 11. Bullitt Central, 12. Breckinridge County, 13. Nelson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.