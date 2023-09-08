Returning to the win column, Grayson County pulled away to defeat visiting McLean County 27-8 in a non-district high school football game on Friday, Sept. 1.
Grayson County scored first and never trailed.
After the first quarter ended scoreless, Grayson County reached the endzone twice in the second period.
Grayson County led 13-0 at halftime and maintained an advantage over McLean County throughout the second half.
Extending its lead, Grayson County led 21-0 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Grayson County rushed 34 times for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Pacing Grayson County on the ground, Kadin Hanshaw rushed 14 times for 140 yards and one touchdown.
A pair of Grayson County running backs rushed for over 100 yards in the non-district game.
Following Hanshaw on the ground in Grayson County’s rushing attack, Ethan Mudd rushed 16 times for 105 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Kolby Chaffins completed five of nine passes for 49 yards and one touchdown in Grayson County’s win. Chaffins connected with teammate Jeren VanMeter on a scoring pass.
Leading Grayson County’s receivers, Hanshaw hauled in two receptions for 25 yards.
VanMeter paced Grayson County defensively, recording 13 tackles, one tackle for a loss and one interception.
Following VanMeter’s defensive effort for Grayson County, Mason Cariel logged eight tackles.
Delivering a defensive score in Grayson County’s victory, Greyson Chaffins returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown.
McLean County avoided being shut out when Brodie Cline completed a touchdown pass to Kamden Walters.
Grayson County was scheduled to host Butler County on Friday, Sept. 8.
