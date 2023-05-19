Registering its third straight shutout win, Grayson County downed Bowling Green 15-0 in four innings on Friday, May 12.
Grayson County posted a win in its regular season finale. Following the win, Grayson County improved to 13-21.
Ellie Bratcher pitched a three-hit shutout to lead Grayson County to the victory. Claiming the win in the circle, Bratcher recorded three strikeouts over four innings.
Grayson County scored 15 runs on nine hits. Seven different Grayson County players connected for at least one hit. Bratcher (one hit, four RBIs), Kayla Tubb (three hits, two RBIs), Hannah Franklin (one hit, three RBIs), Annslee Shartzer (one hit, two RBIs), Kinsley Chambers (one hit, one RBI), Payton Bowman (one hit), Breigh Jones (one hit) and Shelby Davis (one RBI) made up Grayson County’s offensive attack. Aiding her pitching cause at the plate, Bratcher doubled.
Grayson County and Bowling Green met for the first time in the 2023 high school softball season.
