Grayson County faced a deficit in each quarter as Butler County pulled away to win 53-39 in a 12th District girls basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3.
After posting the win, Butler County moved to 16-6 overall and 5-0 in the 12th District.
Grayson County slipped to 10-13 overall and 1-4 in the 12th District after the loss.
Butler County took a lead out of each quarter during the district game.
Excelling early, Butler County outscored Grayson County 19-8 in the first quarter, and led 27-22 at halftime.
Grayson County continued to push its opponent early in the second half, but Butler County managed to lead 33-28 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Jenna Phelps scored 21 points to lead Butler County to the district win. Phelps was the only Butler County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Following Phelps lin scoring for Butler County, Ava Wilson netted eight points.
The other scorers for Butler County in the district game were Taylor Leach (seven points), Ann Marie Skaggs (six points), Tinslea Belcher (five points), Parker Willoughby (two points), Bailey Moore (two points) and Kennedy Rice (two points).
Sydney Perkins scored a team-high 15 points to lead Grayson County in the district game. Perkins was the only player from Grayson County to reach double figures in scoring.
Following Perkins in scoring for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs netted six points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Sutten VanMeter (five points), Kenedi Green (five points), Ella Narvaez (four points), Briley Renfrow (two points) and Isabel Blanton (two points).
Both Grayson County and Butler County will compete in the 12th District Girls Basketball Tournament later in the month.
