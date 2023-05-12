Turning back a challenge, Edmonson County defeated visiting Grayson County 11-7 in a 12th District softball game on Monday, May 1.
Julie Norris pitched a complete game for Edmonson County and claimed the win in the circle. Norris logged two strikeouts.
Payton Bowman started in the circle for Grayson County and suffered the loss. Bowman pitched one-third of an inning.
After replacing Bowman in the circle for Grayson County, Ellie Bratcher pitched five and two-thirds innings. Bratcher recorded six strikeouts in her relief pitching appearance.
Norris (one hit), Makayla Hogg (three hits, three RBIs), Annie Kiper (three hits, one RBI), Callie Webb (two hits, two RBIs), Addie Childress (two hits, one RBI), Alyssa Doyle (two hits, one RBI), Kaylee Ann Sanders (one hit, one RBI) and Brooklyn Wilson (one RBI) each delivered offensively for Edmonson County in its district win. Providing a lift at the plate, Hogg homered.
Grayson County scored seven runs on 12 hits. Bowman (three hits), Bratcher (one hit, one RBI), Shelby Davis (two hits, two RBIs), Kinsley Chambers (two hits, one RBI), Hannah Franklin (one hit, two RBIs), Addie Hodges (one hit), Elizabeth Haycraft (one hit) and Kayla Tubb (one hit) each produced at the plate for Grayson County in the district game. Davis drilled two doubles.
