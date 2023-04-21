Grayson County couldn’t battle back from behind as visiting Edmonson County pulled away to win 15-6 in a 12th District softball game on Tuesday, April 11.
Julie Norris pitched a complete game for Edmonson County and claimed the win in the circle. Norris allowed six runs on 10 hits while recording two strikeouts.
Grayson County starting pitcher Mallory Lindsey took the loss in the circle. Lindsey pitched three innings, allowing 10 earned runs on five hits.
Ellie Bratcher pitched four innings in relief for Grayson County, allowing five earned runs on three hits. Bratcher logged one strikeout.
Edmonson County scored 15 runs on 15 hits. Norris (two hits, three RBIs), Makayla Hogg (three hits, one RBI), Jolee Vincent (two hits, four RBIs), Addie Childress (two hits, three RBIs), Callie Webb (two hits, two RBIs), Abigal Hogg (one hit), Kaylee Ann Sanders (one hit), Alyssa Doyle (one hit) and Annie Kiper (one hit) each produced at the plate for the Lady Cats. Both Norris and Childress homered.
Grayson County plated five runs on 11 hits. Addie Bratcher (three hits, three RBIs), Payton Bowman (two hits, one RBI), Ellie Bratcher (two hits), Breigh Jones (one hit), Shelby Davis (one hit), Kayla Tubb (one hit) and Kinsley Chambers (one hit) each contributed at the plate for the Lady Cougars. Both Addy Bratcher and Kinsley Chambers doubled for Grayson County in the district game.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Edmonson County on Monday, May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.