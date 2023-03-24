Grayson County came up short as visiting Whitesville Trinity prevailed 10-7 in a 12th District softball game on Friday, March 17.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the 12th District.
Allie Barnett earned the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders. Barnett pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on 11 hits while recording two strikeouts.
Sophie Hatfield closed out the game in the circle for Whitesville Trinity and claimed the save.
Grayson County starter Mallory Lindsey took the pitching loss. Lindsey allowed six runs on five hits while recording one strikeout over three innings.
Ellie Bratcher pitched the last four innings for Grayson County, allowing four runs on five hits while registering two strikeouts.
Whitesville Trinity scored 10 runs on 14 hits.
Abigail Payne finished 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs to lead Whitesville Trinity’s offensive effort.
Barnett (three hits, two RBIs), Hatfield (one hit, one RBI), Sarah Payne (three hits), Madison McDaniel (two hits), Georgia Howard (one hit), Allie Graham (two RBIs) and Emma Whitehouse (one RBI) followed in Whitesville Trinity’s offensive attack.
Shelby Davis (three hits, two RBIs), Kassidy Chaffins (two hits, two RBIs), Addy Bratcher (two hits, two RBIs), Kayla Tubb (two hits, one RBI), Annslee Shartzer (one hit), Kinsey Chambers (one hit) and Hannah Franklin (one hit) each contributed at the plate for Grayson County in the 12th District softball game.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Whitesville Trinity for a 12th District softball game on Tuesday, April 25.
