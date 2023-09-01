Grayson County suffered a setback as Whitesville Trinity pulled away to win 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Whitesville Trinity defeated Grayson County 25-15, 25-14, 25-17.
Sarah Payne (1 assist, 5 digs), Caroline Hall (3 assists, 18 digs, 2 service aces), Ella Reed (1 kill, 1 dig), Addison Mills (3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Emily McDaniel (5 kills, 1 block), Georgia Howard (10 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Nash (19 kills, 2 assists, 10 digs), Kenzie McDowell (5 kills, 1 block, 35 assists, 7 digs, 5 service aces) and Ava Coomes (1 kill) were each productive for Whitesville Trinity in its 12th District win.
Callie Tunnicliff (2 assists, 2 digs), Karla Childress (8 digs), Merri Bratcher (5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Layla Escue (2 kills, 2 blocks), Abigail Ray (1 kill, 5 assists, 2 digs), Allison Masden (9 digs), Annslee Shartzer (4 digs), Alyssa Findley (1 kill), Hannah Penner (4 kills, 2 digs, 2 service aces), Riley Penner (5 kills, 1 block, 7 digs), Averi Decker (10 assists, 6 digs, 1 service ace) and Callie Lindsey (3 digs) each contributed for Grayson County in the 12th District match.
