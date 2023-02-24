Grayson County fell behind during the opening quarter and couldn’t overcome its slow start as Hancock County pulled away to win 55-33 in a regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 17.
Hancock County dealt Grayson County its third straight loss in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season. With the loss, the Lady Cougars exited the regular season 11-16.
Setting the tone early, Hancock County outscored Grayson County 20-8 in the first quarter.
Hancock County, which improved to 18-11 after posting the win, led 35-15 at halftime and remained out in front throughout the second half.
Controlling the matchup, Hancock County led 40-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Hancock County shot 44.4% (20-of-45) from the field and 47.8% (11-of-23) from three-point range.
Lily Roberts scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Hancock County to the non-district win.
Accompanying Roberts in double figures for Hancock County, Bailey Poole scored 14 points and Ella House netted 11 points.
Hancock County received scoring from eight different players. The additional scorers for Hancock County were Emma Morris (three points), Kendra Keown (three points), Sophia Newby (two points), Carolina Jones (two points) and Alexis Gay (one point).
Narrowly missing double figures, Sydney Perkins scored nine points to pace the Lady Cougars.
Following Perkins in scoring for Grayson County, Breigh Jones and Addison Spainhoward netted five points apiece.
Chipping in offensively, Hannah Smith (four points), Lexi Logsdon (three points), Aryssa Riggs (three points), Sutten VanMeter (three points) and Briley Renfrow (one point) provided Grayson County’s additional scoring in the non-district matchup.
