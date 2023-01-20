By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County faced a deficit at the end of each quarter as McLean County pulled away to win 63-49 in a boys high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Third Region rivals, Grayson County and McLean County met for a non-district matchup.
Looking to return to the win column at home following a district loss to Butler County on the road one day earlier, Grayson County fared well throughout the first half.
McLean County managed to edge Grayson County 15-13 in the first quarter.
Maintaining a single-digit lead over Grayson County midway through the non-district matchup, McLean County led 31-27 at halftime.
Visiting McLean County added to its advantage after the break and led 48-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Using a balanced offensive attack to claim the win, McLean County featured four scorers in double figures.
Gunnar Revelett scored 17 points to lead McLean County to the win. Accompanying Revelett in double figures for McLean County, Cruz Lee scored 15 points, Brodie Cline netted 13 points and Jaxon Floyd added 11 points.
Accounting for the rest of McLean County’s scoring, Evan Ward contributed seven points.
River Blanton scored a game-high 21 points to lead Grayson County in the boys’ high school basketball game. Blanton scored his 1,000th career point during the contest.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Brayden Childress netted nine points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Camden Brothers (seven points), Kadin Hanshaw (five points), Jack Logsdon (four points) and Landon Haycraft (three points).
Grayson County and McLean County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season.
