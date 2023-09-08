Grayson County came up short as Daviess County held on to win 3-2 in a non-district high school volleyball match on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Daviess County defeated Grayson County 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 12-25, 15-8.
Haylee Clark (10 kills, 6 blocks, 4 digs, 1 service ace), Keleigh Payne (2 kills, 2 blocks, 12 digs), Kayla Jones (5 blocks, 24 assists, 9 digs), Gracie Meserve (4 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs, 2 service aces), Macie Edge (5 digs), Maya Pollard (5 kills, 12 blocks), Rylan Westerfield (3 assists, 20 digs, 1 service ace), Lauren Jean (15 kills, 7 digs) and Kristen Harris (2 digs, 3 service aces) each aided Daviess County in its win.
Annslee Shartzer (2 digs), Merri Bratcher (5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig), Layla Escue (1 kill, 1 dig), Abigail Ray (7 digs, 1 service ace), Riley Penner (23 kills, 1 block, 23 assists, 16 digs, 6 service aces), Hannah Penner (17 kills, 8 digs, 1 service ace), Averi Decker (1 kill, 21 assists, 8 digs), Allison Masden (1 kill, 28 digs, 1 service ace), Alyssa Findley (2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Taylor Gaskin (1 kill, 1 dig), Callie Lindsey (5 digs) and Karla Childress (1 dig) each contributed for Grayson County in the non-district match.
Grayson County and Daviess County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school volleyball season.
