Grayson County pushed in each set but came up short as Edmonson County prevailed 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Edmonson County held on to defeat Grayson County 27-25, 25-19, 27-25.
Brooklyn Simon (9 assists, 7 digs), Raven Cast (2 kills, 18 assists, 2 digs), Alyssa Doyle (7 kills, 2 blocks, 16 digs), Rylee Laster (4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 2 service aces), Kaylee Lindsey (13 kills, 4 blocks, 15 digs, 2 service aces), Ryann Davis (6 digs), Whitney Davis (5 kills, 1 block, 11 digs, 4 service aces) and Alivia Mabrey (7 digs, 1 service ace) each produced for Edmonson County in its shutout win.
Riley Penner (7 kills, 23 digs), Lillie Payne (9 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 21 digs, 2 service aces), Abigail Ray (3 kills, 13 digs), Allison Masden (23 digs, 1 service ace), Emily Butler (29 assists, 12 digs), Allie Dotson (12 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs) and Hannah Penner (3 kills, 2 digs) each contributed for Grayson County in the district match.
Both Grayson County and Edmonson County will compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament later in the month.
